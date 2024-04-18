Bernard K. Lee Sells 20,000 Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$610,000.00.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$28.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$24.59 and a 1 year high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of C$470.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$436.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.5252525 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POU shares. ATB Capital cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark lowered shares of Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.90.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

