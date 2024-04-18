Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BGFV

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 2.6 %

BGFV opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $196.35 million for the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $5,423,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 238.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 150,826 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 335.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 142,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 171.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.