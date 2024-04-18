Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells 9,520 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $622,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 809,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,964,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 7,414 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $491,770.62.

On Thursday, March 7th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 15,085 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,000,889.75.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 10,093 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $659,577.55.

On Monday, January 22nd, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,692 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $318,467.40.

On Thursday, January 18th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,784 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $541,055.20.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ANIP stock opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 77.95 and a beta of 0.79. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.99 and a 1 year high of $70.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $131.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANIP. Capital One Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIP. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,881 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 513 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

