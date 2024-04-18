Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director J David Wargo Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($7.88). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 19.26% and a negative net margin of 54.08%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 148.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Liberty Global by 202.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth $64,000. 37.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

