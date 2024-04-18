GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GEV. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GE Vernova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.67.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

GEV opened at $134.70 on Wednesday. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GE Vernova stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.