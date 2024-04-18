DA Davidson Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $180.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $189.16. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Citizens BancShares’ current full-year earnings is $178.72 per share.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $46.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.49 by ($1.91). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 51.04% and a return on equity of 13.52%.
Read Our Latest Report on First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,550.00 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $945.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1,651.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,561.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,465.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.84%.
Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares
In other news, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $612,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,027,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hope Holding Bryant bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,315.00 per share, with a total value of $394,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,070. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,388 shares of company stock worth $1,825,220. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.