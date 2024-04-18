Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Given “Hold” Rating at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management reissued their hold rating on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DARE. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Dawson James downgraded Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ DARE opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. Daré Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DARE. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,988,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 283,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 234,243 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 189,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health.

