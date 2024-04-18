Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New $470,000 Investment in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bristow Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 184,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Bristow Group

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 9,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $236,032.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,922.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $24.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $701.70 million, a P/E ratio of -103.25 and a beta of 1.33. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $337.93 million during the quarter.

Bristow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.