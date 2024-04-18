Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells 5,530 Shares of Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $324,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,415,320.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Luc Seraphin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 9th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $920,250.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $898,950.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $940,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $875,250.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $940,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Luc Seraphin sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.17, for a total value of $932,550.00.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.16. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.62.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Rambus in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

