Kenneth T. Mills Sells 15,000 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Stock

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,156.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

RGNX stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RGNX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.