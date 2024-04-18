Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $844,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,789,214.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Micron Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $858,200.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $651,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $659,820.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $640,780.00.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU opened at $116.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.22. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.