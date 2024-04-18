Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CRO Jonathan Vassil Sells 50,000 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $1,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,163.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Vassil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toast alerts:

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 2,282 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $53,398.80.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Jonathan Vassil sold 916 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $17,147.52.

Toast Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $22.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 1.79. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,248 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Toast by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toast by 26.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,546,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,219 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Toast by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,078,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,602,000 after buying an additional 4,130,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TOST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on TOST

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.