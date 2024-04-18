Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,278 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,278 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 220,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,297,000 after purchasing an additional 576,067 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,363,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $529,389,000 after purchasing an additional 71,466 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $156.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.30.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

