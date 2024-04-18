Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PDP opened at $92.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.