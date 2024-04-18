Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,232,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after buying an additional 234,729 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth approximately $4,932,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 1,014,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 240,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

