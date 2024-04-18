Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $30.22.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

