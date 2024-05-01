Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Short Interest Update

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,120,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 12,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 352.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK stock opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $11.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Articles

