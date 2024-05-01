China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Update

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,817,800 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 41,003,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 239,089.0 days.

China Hongqiao Group Price Performance

CHHQF opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. China Hongqiao Group has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

China Hongqiao Group Company Profile

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

