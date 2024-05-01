XPO (XPO) to Release Earnings on Friday

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect XPO to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect XPO to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:XPO opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. XPO has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $130.51.

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on XPO from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.65.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

