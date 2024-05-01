FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAIM stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.5938 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

