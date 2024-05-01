Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.90%. This is a boost from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 81,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,046,246.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,694,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,489,740.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 224,993 shares of company stock worth $2,910,910. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

