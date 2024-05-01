Short Interest in Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Grows By 16.6%

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 910,500 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the March 31st total of 780,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,105.0 days.

Empire Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMLAF opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. Empire has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

