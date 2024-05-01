Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Short Interest Update

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,600 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the March 31st total of 996,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 265,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enerflex

Enerflex Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE EFXT opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $724.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.44. Enerflex has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $574.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.70 million. Enerflex had a positive return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0184 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.61%.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Enerflex by 12,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Enerflex by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.