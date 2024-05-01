Short Interest in AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF) Increases By 16.5%

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the March 31st total of 260,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,038.0 days.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance

IDTVF stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.92. AB Industrivärden has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87.

AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio.

