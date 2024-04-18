Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 200,000 Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 200,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$90,280.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:NDM opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of C$215.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.41. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$0.58.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

