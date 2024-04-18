International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3,780.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,858 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Rollins Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $410,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

