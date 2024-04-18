International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,855 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 131.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,373,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,873,000 after buying an additional 1,349,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,087,000 after buying an additional 988,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after buying an additional 800,235 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 496.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 735,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,372,000 after acquiring an additional 612,489 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

EWY stock opened at $60.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.43. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.