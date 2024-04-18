Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Conduit Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Conduit Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07.

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty biopharmaceutical company that provides unmet medical needs in the areas of autoimmune disease and idiopathic male infertility. It's pipeline includes AZD1656 for the treatment of hashimoto's thyroiditis, renal transplant, uveitis, and preterm labor; and AZD5904 for the treatment of idiopathic male infertility.

