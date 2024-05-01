AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Hits New 52-Week High at $12,488.00

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £124.88 ($156.86) and last traded at £121.42 ($152.52), with a volume of 70283445 shares. The stock had previously closed at £119.88 ($150.58).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($157.02) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($138.17) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £116.86 ($146.79).

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.3 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £106.47 and its 200 day moving average price is £104.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70. The stock has a market cap of £189.35 billion, a PE ratio of 3,980.86, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 156 ($1.96) per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,524.75%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

