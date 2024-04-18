Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 66,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Dax Germany ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAX. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 672,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,636 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 60,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X Dax Germany ETF

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

