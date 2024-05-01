InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 million, a P/E ratio of 46.68 and a beta of 0.15.

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 200 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,524,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 200 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $301.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,250,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,524,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 400 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $583.45 per share, with a total value of $233,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,251,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,647,201,961.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,338 shares of company stock worth $2,077,824. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

