Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis Sells 1,498 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64.

On Monday, March 11th, Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64.

On Friday, March 8th, Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $370.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.19.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,868,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,730,184,000 after acquiring an additional 196,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,973,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,726,102,000 after acquiring an additional 272,741 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,131,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,731,016,000 after acquiring an additional 374,667 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,585,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,340,205,000 after acquiring an additional 274,692 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,516,222,000 after acquiring an additional 88,977 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

