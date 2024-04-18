International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,482,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.42% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

PSP opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.07. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.91 million, a P/E ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Profile

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

