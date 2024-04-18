International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $3.59 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 77,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,080,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,190,000 after acquiring an additional 423,323 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,069 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,780,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,421,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after acquiring an additional 216,582 shares during the period.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

