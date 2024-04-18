International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $3.61 Million Position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.36% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 67,174 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 128.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 15.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 177,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,219 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EARN opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $131.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.87. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is 369.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

