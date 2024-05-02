Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.46. Tellurian shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 38,805,755 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $279.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 100.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Tellurian in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

