Stifel Nicolaus Increases FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target to $66.00

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTAI. Compass Point raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.17.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $73.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. FTAI Aviation has a 1-year low of $26.79 and a 1-year high of $74.99.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.5% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

