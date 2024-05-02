Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.09

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.09 and traded as high as $9.90. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $9.68, with a volume of 981,855 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.50. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 100.0% in the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 259,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 32,262 shares during the period.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

