BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Update

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,070,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the March 31st total of 14,280,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $27.03 on Thursday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.76. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.03.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

