Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.72

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.72 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 157.80 ($1.98). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 153.20 ($1.92), with a volume of 524,923 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The firm has a market cap of £780.95 million, a PE ratio of -1,915.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

