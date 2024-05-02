Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.72

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 107.72 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 157.80 ($1.98). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 153.20 ($1.92), with a volume of 524,923 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.01) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.88) to GBX 170 ($2.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HOC
Hochschild Mining Stock Down 0.9 %
About Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.