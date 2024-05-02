GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.37. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 4,030 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GigaMedia in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Report on GigaMedia
GigaMedia Trading Up 1.5 %
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 80.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter.
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GigaMedia
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.