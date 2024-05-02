GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.36

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.37. GigaMedia shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 4,030 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on GigaMedia in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

GigaMedia Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.43.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 80.73% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

