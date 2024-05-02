Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Downgraded to Neutral at Sidoti

Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Sidoti currently has $33.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BHE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

NYSE:BHE opened at $30.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.02. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.71.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $691.35 million for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

