Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Inuvo in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock.

Inuvo Price Performance

Inuvo stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $20.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Inuvo will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inuvo stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) by 121.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inuvo were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

