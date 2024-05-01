Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Peter W. Carter Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,166,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DAL stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.14%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,056,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,221 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Bank of America increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

