Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $161.80

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 161.80 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 159.60 ($2.00), with a volume of 182475 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.80 ($2.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.64) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PFD

Premier Foods Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,470.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total transaction of £20,053.71 ($25,189.94). In other news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 25,353 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.93), for a total transaction of £39,043.62 ($49,043.61). Also, insider Alex Whitehouse sold 13,107 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.92), for a total value of £20,053.71 ($25,189.94). Insiders own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.