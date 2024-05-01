Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,422.00

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,422 ($17.86) and last traded at GBX 1,414.40 ($17.77), with a volume of 28390 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,412 ($17.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,229.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,347.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,308.13.

In related news, insider Patricia Dimond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,277 ($16.04), for a total transaction of £51,080 ($64,162.79). 10.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

