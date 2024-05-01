Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $346.00

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 346 ($4.35) and last traded at GBX 346 ($4.35), with a volume of 93620 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343 ($4.31).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BOWL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.15) price target on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

Hollywood Bowl Group Increases Dividend

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 328.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 298.22. The stock has a market cap of £582.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,707.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of GBX 11.27 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.20), for a total transaction of £66,800 ($83,909.06). In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns sold 165,696 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 321 ($4.03), for a total value of £531,884.16 ($668,112.25). Also, insider Ivan Schofield sold 20,000 shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.20), for a total transaction of £66,800 ($83,909.06). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,696 shares of company stock worth $66,248,416. 4.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

