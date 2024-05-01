Bankers (LON:BNKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $113.20

Bankers (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 113.20 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 112.28 ($1.41), with a volume of 618741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.41).

Bankers Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The company has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,244.00 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.05.

Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Bankers’s previous dividend of $0.66. Bankers’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bankers Company Profile

In other news, insider Simon Edward Callum Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($14,068.58). 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

