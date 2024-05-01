Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Sets New 1-Year High at $855.00

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 855 ($10.74) and last traded at GBX 850.71 ($10.69), with a volume of 29414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 849 ($10.66).

Law Debenture Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 795.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 784.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,159.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Law Debenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $7.63. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is currently 11,851.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Law Debenture

In related news, insider Trish Houston acquired 678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 796 ($10.00) per share, with a total value of £5,396.88 ($6,779.15). Also, insider Denis Jackson sold 6,973 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 783 ($9.84), for a total value of £54,598.59 ($68,582.58). Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company's stock.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Independent Professional Services.

