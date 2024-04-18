iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 210,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,603 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.89% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KSA opened at $43.10 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.56.

The iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Saudi Arabia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Saudi Arabian firms covering 99% of the market cap spectrum. KSA was launched on Sep 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

